Fat White Family announce UK tour

Riding an unfamiliar wave of acclaim for their recent Serf’s Up album, Fat White Family have announced a UK tour for the autumn.

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale on via their website at 10am on Friday (June 21).

20/11/19 – Stylus – LEEDS

21/11/19 – Potterow – EDINBURGH

22/11/19 – QMU – GLASGOW

23/11/19 – Boilershop – NEWCASTLE

24/11/19 – Arts Centre – KENDAL

26/11/19 – Invisible Wind Factory – LIVERPOOL

27/11/19 – Tramshed – CARDIFF

28/11/19 – Institute – BIRMINGHAM

29/11/19 – The Haunt – BRIGHTON

02/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall – LONDON

03/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall – LONDON

04/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall– LONDON

05/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall- LONDON

Fat White Family have also shared a remix of Serf’s Up’s opening track “Feet” by Sheffield stalwarts Jarvis Cocker and Parrot (Crooked Man, All Seeing I, Forgemasters). Listen below:

