Fat White Family announce UK tour

Riding an unfamiliar wave of acclaim for their recent Serf’s Up album, Fat White Family have announced a UK tour for the autumn.
Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale on via their website at 10am on Friday (June 21).
20/11/19 – Stylus – LEEDS
21/11/19 – Potterow – EDINBURGH
22/11/19 – QMU – GLASGOW
23/11/19 – Boilershop – NEWCASTLE
24/11/19 – Arts Centre – KENDAL
26/11/19 – Invisible Wind Factory – LIVERPOOL
27/11/19 – Tramshed – CARDIFF
28/11/19 – Institute – BIRMINGHAM
29/11/19 – The Haunt – BRIGHTON
02/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall – LONDON
03/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall – LONDON
04/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall– LONDON
05/12/19 – EartH Concert Hall- LONDON
Fat White Family have also shared a remix of Serf’s Up’s opening track “Feet” by Sheffield stalwarts Jarvis Cocker and Parrot (Crooked Man, All Seeing I, Forgemasters). Listen below:
