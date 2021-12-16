Famous names from the entertainment world honour George Harrison in “My Sweet Lord” video

An all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, film and comedy have joined forces to honour George Harrison in the first-ever official music video for his 1970 song, “My Sweet Lord”.

Originally released on November 23 (in the US), the track featured on the late Beatle’s third studio album, All Things Must Pass. The new video version boasts a fresh 2020 mix by Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), released August 6 on a suite of 50th anniversary editions of Harrison’s acclaimed LP.

The video for “My Sweet Lord” sees Fred Armisen (Anchorman) and Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck) star as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, to search for that which can’t be seen.

Over 40 musicians, actors, comedian, directors, artists and other creatives make cameos in the Lance Bangs-directed clip, ranging from Harrison’s friends and former band mates Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne to actors Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, and Rosanna Arquette.

Other guests appearances come from Joe Walsh, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, Moshe Kasher, Taika Waititi, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt, Tim and Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim), and Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome).

The video also features Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison, who appear in scenes with actress Aimee Mullins and actor Rupert Friend, respectively.

You can watch the video for “My Sweet Lord” below:

“Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” Bangs said in a press release. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes.

“George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape.

Bangs added: “I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George’s HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

Last month marked the 20th anniversary of Harrison’s passing. He died of lung cancer on November 29, 2001 at the age of 58.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr took to social media to share tributes to their late bandmate.

McCartney shared an old image of himself and Harrison in the studio with a caption reading: “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul.”

Starr shared an image of him and Harrison smoking cigars, saying: “Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo”.