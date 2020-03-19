Exclusive! Hear the debut solo track by Oh Sees’ Brigid Dawson

Former Oh Sees vocalist and keyboard player Brigid Dawson will release her debut solo album Ballet Of Apes via Castle Face on May 22.

Hear the opening track, “Is The Season For New Incarnations”, exclusively below:

Credited to Brigid Dawson & The Mothers Network, Ballet Of Apes was recorded in Australia with Mikey Young (Total Control/Eddy Current Suppression Ring), in San Francisco with Mike Donovan (ex Sic Alps), Shayde Sartin (ex Fresh & Onlys) and Mike Shoun (ex Oh Sees/Peacers), and in Brooklyn with psych-rockers Sunwatchers.

View the tracklisting below:

1. Is The Season for New Incarnations

2. The Fool

3. Carletta’s In Hats Again

4. When My Day of the Crone Comes

5. Ballet of Apes

6. Heartbreak Jazz

7. Trixxx