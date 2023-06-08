End Of The Road 2023 Day Splits Revealed!

The day splits have been announced for this year’s End Of The Road Festival, which runs from August 31 – September 3 at Wiltshire’s Larmer Tree Gardens.

Wilco will kick things off on Thursday, while Unknown Mortal Orchestra headline on Friday. They top a strong supporting cast including Cass McCombs, the Mary Wallopers and Panda Bear & Sonic Boom as well as Garden headliner Angel Olsen.

Saturday is topped by Future Islands…, Arooj Aftab graces the Garden Stage while Dungen and 75 Dollar Bill can be found rocking the Boat.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will bring the Woods Stage to a close on Sunday, with strong support from Fatoumata Diawara. In the Garden, please welcome Ezra Furman,Caitlin Rose and Joan Shelley, plus End of Road’s debut for Allah-Las.

We’re proud to once again be partnering with End Of The Road for what promises to be a brilliant festival and can now reveal the day splits for the Uncut day in the Big Top – which is headlined by The Murder Capital. Bar Italia, Divide And Dissolve and the Enys Men score performed by The Cornish Sound Unit look to be among the highlights.

We’ll also be bringing you our usual on-site Q&As from the Talking Heads stage. More on those soon…

Meanwhile, you can read our round-up of all our coverage from last year’s Festival by clicking here.