Elton John announces two special hometown shows at Watford FC’s stadium Vicarage Road

Elton John has added two special hometown shows at Watford FC’s stadium Vicarage Road to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

John has a long-standing relationship with the football club, becoming their chairman in 1976 and remaining to this day as an Honorary Life-President. One of the stands at Vicarage Road is named the Sir Elton John Stand.

After playing gigs at the stadium in 1974, 2005 and 2010, John will return on June 3 and 4 next year for his last shows at the ground.

“I simply had to play Vicarage Road a final time as part of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” John said in a statement. “My relationship with the club, with the fans, the players and the staff over the years have meant the world to me. Through the good times and the bad, Watford have been a huge part of my life.

“I love the club so dearly, and have had some of the best days of my life in those stands – these shows are going to be so incredibly emotional, and to spend them surrounded by my fellow Watford fans will be wonderful. We’ve been on quite the journey together. Come on you ‘Orns!”

See full details below. Tickets go on sale on Thursday December 2 at 10am here.

I'm so excited to finally announce that as part of the #EltonFarewellTour, I will be returning to perform at the home of @WatfordFC, Vicarage Road, for two nights: Sun 3 & Mon 4 July 2022 🚀🐝 Tickets go on public sale on Thu 2 December. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/jv46NIW3dt — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 25, 2021

Beginning next May, John will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to stadiums and outdoor venues across the UK and Europe, ending with the two new Watford shows and including a massive London show as part of BST Hyde Park.

A set of already-rescheduled UK arena farewell shows had been set to take place from the end of September through to December this year, with UK dates including gigs in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

John then confirmed in September that he was forced to reschedule his remaining 2021 tour dates to 2023, after he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since”.

See Elton John’s 2022 UK/EU stadium dates and 2023 rescheduled arena dates below. North American dates run through the second half of 2022. 2023 will then begin with shows in Australia and New Zealand.

MAY 2022

27 – Frankfurt , Deutsche Bank Park

30 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

JUNE 2022

1 – Bern, Stadion Wankdorf

4 – Milan, San Siro Stadium

7 – Horsens, CASA Arena

9 – Arnhem, GelreDome

11 – Paris, La Defense Arena

12 – Paris, La Defense Arena

15 – Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

17 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

19 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

22 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

29 – Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium

JULY 2022

1 – Cork, Parc Ui Chaoimh

3 – Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium

4 – Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium

APRIL 2023

2 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Sunday 14 November 2021)

4 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 2 November 2021)

5 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 3 November 2021)

8 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Friday 12 November 2021)

9 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Sunday 7 November 2021)

12 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 17 November 2021)

13 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Wednesday 10 November 2021)

16 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 9 November 2021)

17 – The O2, London (rescheduled from Tuesday 16 November 2021)

19 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Sunday 21 November 2021)

22 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (rescheduled from Saturday 27 November 2021)

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (rescheduled from Sunday 28 November 2021)

MAY 2023

31 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Wednesday 1 December 2021)

JUNE 2023

2 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Friday 19 November 2021)

3 – AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Sunday 30 October 2021)

6 – First Direct Arena, Leeds (rescheduled from Friday 5 November 2021)

10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Tuesday 23 November 2021)

11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Wednesday 24 November 2021)

13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (rescheduled from Thursday 9 December 2021)

15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen (rescheduled from Friday 10 December 2021)

17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Monday 13 December 2021)

18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Tuesday 14 December 2021)