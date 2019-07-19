Echo & The Bunnymen announce The John Peel Sessions 1979-1983

Double LP out on September 6

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced the release of The John Peel Sessions 1979-1983 via Rhino on September 6.

The double album features 21 tracks recorded for John Peel’s Radio 1 show during the early years of the band’s existence.

Says The Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant: “Without John Peel sessions, Echo And The Bunnymen in my opinion, would not exist! It’s that simple. The band got so much support from him and John Walters (Peel’s producer). Recording a Peel session was essential to the development of our songwriting skills while at the same time giving us amazing exposure and self-belief.”

Check out the tracklisting for The John Peel Sessions 1979-1983 below

LP1 Side One

Read It In Books (John Peel Session)

Stars Are Stars (John Peel Session)

I Bagsy Yours (John Peel Session)

Villiers Terrace (John Peel Session)

The Pictures On My Wall (John Peel Session)

All That Jazz (John Peel Session)

LP1 Side Two

Over The Wall (John Peel Session)

All My Colours (John Peel Session)

That Golden Smile (John Peel Session)

Heaven Up Here (John Peel Session)

Turquoise Days (John Peel Session)

LP2 Side One

Taking Advantage (John Peel Session)

An Equation (John Peel Session)

No Hands (John Peel Session)

Silver (John Peel Session)

Seven Seas (John Peel Session)

LP2 Side Two

The Killing Moon (John Peel Session)

Nocturnal Me (John Peel Session)

Watch Out Below (John Peel Session)

Ocean Rain (John Peel Session)

My Kingdom (John Peel Session)

