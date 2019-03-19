Doves, Sons Of Kemet and The Good, The Bad & The Queen to play Somerset House

July's Summer Series line-up announced

The line-up has been announced for July’s Summer Series of concerts at London’s Somerset House.

It includes shows by Doves, Sons Of Kemet and The Good, The Bad & The Queen. See the full list of headliners below:

THURSDAY 11 JULY THE INTERNET

FRIDAY 12 JULY NAO

SATURDAY 13 JULY SONS OF KEMET

SUNDAY 14 JULY JACOB BANKS

MONDAY 15 JULY ROSALÍA

TUESDAY 16 JULY DOVES

WEDNESDAY 17 JULY THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE QUEEN

THURSDAY 18 JULY PARCELS

FRIDAY 19 JULY CUT COPY

SATURDAY 20 JULY SOULECTION

SUNDAY 21 JULY GOSSIP

Tickets are available at 10am on Friday (March 21) from here, with an American Express pre-sale open now.

