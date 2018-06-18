Depeche Mode launch series of 12″ single box sets

Speak & Spell and A Broken Frame-era collections coming on August 31

Depeche Mode have announced a series of 12″ box sets, compiling all their 12″ single releases from each era.

The series begins with the release of Speak & Spell: The 12″ Singles and A Broken Frame: The 12″ Singles on August 31.

Each numbered box set contains faithful reproductions of Depeche Mode’s 12″ singles of the era, with audio remastered from the original tapes and cut at Abbey Road Studios. The artwork for the exterior of each of the box sets draws on street art iconography inspired by the original releases.

“Our 12″ singles have always been incredibly important to the band,” said Depeche Mode in a press release. “It’s great to be able to re-share these songs with old and new fans in the way they were originally intended to be experienced. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.”

Peruse the contents of the first two box sets below:

Speak & Spell: The 12” Singles

Rare flexidisc

“Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead” b/w “King of the Flies” (Fad Gadget track as on the original release)

Dreaming Of Me 12”

Dreaming of Me” b/w “Ice Machine”

New Life 12”

“New Life (Remix)” b/w “Shout! (Rio Mix)”

Just Can’t Get Enough 12”

“Just Can’t Get Enough (Schizo Mix)” b/w “Any Second Now (Altered)”

A Broken Frame: The 12” Singles

See You 12”

“See You (Extended Version)” b/w “Now This Is Fun (Extended Version)”

The Meaning of Love 12”

“The Meaning of Love (Fairly Odd Mix)” b/w “Oberkorn (It’s a Small Town) (Development Mix)”

Leave In Silence 12”

“Leave In Silence (Longer)” b/w “Further Excerpts From: My Secret Garden” and “Leave In Silence (Quieter)”

