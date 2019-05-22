Deerhunter, Gruff Rhys, Cate Le Bon, The Raincoats to play Le Guess Who?

The Utrecht festival is curated this year by Moon Duo, Fatoumata Diawara, The Bug and others

Intrepid European festival Le Guess Who? has unveiled its line-up for the 2019 edition, taking place in Utrecht on November 7-10.

Deerhunter, Gruff Rhys, Cate Le Bon, Acid Mothers Temple, fast-rising jazz drummer Makaya McCraven and Somali funk outfit Dur-Dur Band are among the main attractions. The Raincoats will also be playing to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut, which is being reissued to coincide.

A number of special guests have been asked to curate their own segment of the festival, as well as performing themselves. Moon Duo have invited Nivhek (the new project of Grouper’s Liz Harris), Träd, Gräs och Stenar and Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids; The Bug has invited Godflesh and Hatis Noit; and Jenny Hval has invited Sarah Davachi (performing live with church organ and electronics) and Félicia Atkinson.

Fatoumata Diawara’s curated programme will be revealed at a later date. To see the full list of 83 artists announced so far and to purchase day or weekend tickets, visit the official Le Guess Who? site.

