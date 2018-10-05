Deep Purple to reissue two more classic albums on purple vinyl

Remastered versions of Deep Purple In Rock and Fireball coming on November 23

Rhino will release special purple vinyl editions of Deep Purple’s early 70s albums Deep Purple In Rock and Fireball on November 23.

Both albums have been newly remastered by Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham from the original analogue tapes, and have been cut at half-speed by Barry Grint at Alchemy Mastering.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Both albums are extensively reviewed in Uncut’s Ultimate Music Guide to Deep Purple, as are all their albums, alongside a slew of archive interviews. The bookazine is in shops now – read more and order a copy online here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.