Dave Grohl details how he became a punk in excerpt from upcoming book The Storyteller

Dave Grohl has shared an excerpt from his upcoming book, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

As announced earlier this year, the Foo Fighters frontman will share the book, described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” on October 5. It will be published in the UK by Simon & Schuster Ltd.

“From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone,” Grohl explained of the book in a statement. “Turn it up!”

After sharing an initial excerpt of the book in a recent trailer, Grohl has now shared another new passage from the book, titled ‘Tracey Is A Punk Rocker’.

Surprise!!! Here's a sneak peek from #TheStoryteller by Dave Grohl. 👇https://t.co/HzeTV5tEes The tales of life and music arrive Oct. 5th.

Find your local retailer: https://t.co/QhQJblYfu1 pic.twitter.com/L0qNO5CHDG — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 12, 2021

“I was now determined to begin my new life as a punk rocker,” Grohl writes in the passage, telling a story of an experience that led him to punk music and into adult life. “I had finally shed that outer layer of fragile adolescent insecurity and begun to grow a new skin, one that would form into my true self, and I couldn’t wait to show it to the world.”

