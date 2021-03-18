Subscribe
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young announce a 50th anniversary edition of Déjà Vu

Hear a previously unreleased demo of “Birds”

By Michael Bonner

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young release a 50th anniversary edition Déjà Vu on May 14 via Rhino.

Presented in a 12 x 12 hardcover book, it will be released as a 4-CD/1-LP set featuring the original album remastered, plus over two hours of rare and unreleased demos, outtakes, and alternate takes.

The deluxe vinyl version will also be available with the full content across 5 LPs of 180-gram vinyl. The deluxe vinyl version is available for pre-order now exclusively here.

The music will also be available on digital download and streaming services and in high-resolution audio at Neil Young’s Archives site.

Listen to a previously unreleased demo for “Birds” below:

The tracklisting for the 4-CD/1-LP edition is:

Disc One: Original Album
“Carry On”
“Teach Your Children”
“Almost Cut My Hair”
“Helpless”
“Woodstock”
“Déjà Vu”
“Our House”
“4 + 20”
“Country Girl”
“Whiskey Boot Hill”
“Down, Down, Down”
“Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)
“Everybody I Love You”

Disc Two: Demos
“Our House” – Graham Nash *
“4 + 20” – Stephen Stills *
“Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – David Crosby & Graham Nash
“Birds” – Neil Young & Graham Nash *
“So Begins The Task/Hold On Tight” – Stephen Stills *
“Right Between The Eyes” – Graham Nash
“Almost Cut My Hair” – David Crosby *
“Teach Your Children” – Graham Nash & David Crosby
“How Have You Been” – Crosby, Stills & Nash
“Triad” – David Crosby
“Horses Through A Rainstorm” – Graham Nash
“Know You Got To Run” – Stephen Stills *
“Question Why” – Graham Nash *
“Laughing” – David Crosby *
“She Can’t Handle It” – Stephen Stills *
“Sleep Song” – Graham Nash
“Déjà Vu” – David Crosby & Graham Nash *
“Our House” – Graham Nash & Joni Mitchell *

Disc Three: Outtakes
“Everyday We Live” *
“The Lee Shore” – 1969 Vocal *
“I’ll Be There” *
“Bluebird Revisited” *
“Horses Through A Rainstorm”
“30 Dollar Fine” *
“Ivory Tower” *
“Same Old Song” *
“Hold On Tight/Change Partners” *
“Laughing” *
“Right On Rock ’n’ Roll” *

Disc Four: Alternates
“Carry On” – Early Alternate Mix *
“Teach Your Children” – Early Version *
“Almost Cut My Hair” – Early Version *
“Helpless” – Harmonica Version
“Woodstock” – Alternate Vocals *
“Déjà Vu” – Early Alternate Mix *
“Our House” – Early Version *
“4 + 20” – Alternate Take 2 *
“Know You Got To Run” *

LP: Original Album
Side One
“Carry On”
“Teach Your Children”
“Almost Cut My Hair”
“Helpless”
“Woodstock”

Side Two
“Déjà Vu”
“Our House”
“4 + 20”
“Country Girl”
“Whiskey Boot Hill”
“Down, Down, Down”
“Country Girl” (I Think You’re Pretty)
“Everybody I Love You”

* previously unissued

