Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce new album, Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen‘s new studio album with the E Street Band, Letter To You, will be released by Columbia Records on October 23.

You can hear the title song below:

The album was recorded at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey over five days. It has been produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello.

The tracklisting for Letter To You is:

One Minute You’re Here

Letter To You

Burnin’ Train

Janey Needs A Shooter

Last Man Standing

The Power Of Prayer

House Of A Thousand Guitars

Rainmaker

If I Was The Priest

Ghosts

Song For Orphans

I’ll See You In My Dreams

The album is available to pre-order by clicking here.