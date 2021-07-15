Subscribe
News

Bruce Springsteen says he hopes to resume touring next year

"The E Street Band will be back on the road"

By Sam Moore
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during The Rainforest Fund 30th Anniversary Benefit Concert Presents 'We'll Be Together Again' at Beacon Theatre on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund)

Trending Now

Bruce Springsteen has said that he hopes to resume touring next year.

While he is currently continuing with his solo Broadway residency at the St. James Theatre in New York, Springsteen previously confirmed that he won’t be touring in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball yesterday (July 14), Springsteen said that he is now hoping to restart touring in 2022.

Advertisement

“We’ll be touring next year if everything goes well,” he told Ball. “The E Street Band will be back on the road – you know, depending, of course, on the virus and what’s opening up.”

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen (Picture: Kevin Kane/Getty Images)

Springsteen also took time during the interview to praise his fans in the UK, saying: “I’d like to take one moment to thank my UK fans, particularly for the support they’ve continued to give to my new music.

Letter To You was so well-received in the UK and it really touched by heart, and I deeply deeply appreciate it.”

Springsteen last performed with the E Street Band during his appearance on Saturday Night Live back in December, marking their first live performance together since 2017.

The artist is set to headline a “homecoming” concert at Central Park in New York this summer alongside the likes of Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson.

Advertisement

“This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the show, which is being organised by veteran music mogul Clive Davis. “This is something for the ages.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Tom Pinnock -

Lindsey Buckingham: “We slapped everyone across the face going from Rumours to Tusk!”

As Lindsey Buckingham resumes his solo career as one of rock’s most discreet musical radicals, he tells Uncut about false starts, his “crisp and dirty” new songs, the death of Peter Green and the ongoing soap opera around his alma mater
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More