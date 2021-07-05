Subscribe
Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon to headline Central Park “homecoming” concert

“This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history," mayor Bill de Blasio said

By Alex Gallagher
Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon. Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty Images, Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will headline a “homecoming” concert at Central Park in New York sometime this summer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the three headliners during a video press conference yesterday (July 1), announcing the event as part of a week-long celebration of the city’s reopening. Dates and other details have yet to be confirmed, though The New York Times suggests a late August date for the concert.

“This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” de Blasio said of the mammoth gig, which is being organised by veteran music mogul Clive Davis. “This is something for the ages.”

Referencing Springsteen, de Blasio said the legendary singer-songwriter “is beloved in New York City in an extraordinary way” despite coming from New Jersey. “No one’s perfect.” Springsteen’s Broadway show, Springsteen On Broadway, reopened over the weekend and will run until early September.

In June, Foo Fighters “reopened” New York City with a headline show at Madison Square Garden. Playing to a fully vaccinated audience, the gig marked the first full-capacity arena show in New York since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month also saw The Strokes performing a headline concert at Irving Plaza, New York’s first full-capacity show of its size since the city’s first lockdown, and the band’s first in-person gig since March 2020.

Comedian John Mulaney and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also appeared as part of the concert, which was a fundraiser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

Originally published on NME
