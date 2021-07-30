Bruce Springsteen has turned down the opportunity to have a service station in his home state of New Jersey named after him.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, the US state is honouring a number of its famous residents along the Garden State Parkway as part of Governor Phil Murphy’s plan to expand the NJ Hall Of Fame.

Among those to have received the special nod include Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston and late Sopranos actor James Gandolfini. The Boss, however, is reported to have declined the proposal.

Advertisement

“Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him,” said New Jersey Hall Of Fame spokeswoman Natasha Alagarasan.

The rest stops will also feature a display curated by the New Jersey Hall Of Fame, including exhibits, artefacts and a video monitor that screens vignettes on the inductees as well as posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Grave (via NJ.com)

According to Gov. Murphy, the new project “is about putting New Jersey greatness on full display”.

Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez, state Transportation Commissioner, said: “The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment, and sports.”

The list of service stations and their respective inductees is as follows:

Advertisement Montvale: James Gandolfini

Brookdale North: Larry Doby

Brookdale South: Connie Chung

Vauxhall: Whitney Houston

Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi

Monmouth: Judy Blume

Forked River: Celia Cruz

Atlantic: Frank Sinatra

Ocean View: Toni Morrison

Last week, The Boss curated a playlist of frat rock classics for the latest episode of his SiriusXM show, From My Home to Yours.