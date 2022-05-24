Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced their first live tour dates for six years.

ORDER NOW: Queen are on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

So far, they have announced European shows in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

A North American tour begins in August.

Advertisement

Said Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their The River Tour in February, 2017

The E Street Band are:

Roy Bittan – piano, synthesiser

Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals

Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals

Garry Tallent – bass guitar

Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals

Max Weinberg – drums

Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals

Jake Clemons – saxophone

Charlie Giordano – keyboards

The European dates so far are:

Advertisement

April 28 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

May 05 Dublin, Ireland – RDS Arena

May 07 Dublin, Ireland – RDS Arena

May 13 Paris, France – La Défense Arena

May 18 Ferrara, Italy – Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21 Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

May 25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

May 11 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

May 13 Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund

May 21 Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi

June 26 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi

June 30 Oslo, Norway – Voldsløkka

July 11 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

July 13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken

July 15 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

July 18 Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

July 25 Monza, Italy – Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

For more info and tickets, visit brucespringsteen.net/shows