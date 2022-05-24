Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 tour dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced their first live tour dates for six years.
So far, they have announced European shows in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.
A North American tour begins in August.
Said Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”
These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since the conclusion of their The River Tour in February, 2017
The E Street Band are:
Roy Bittan – piano, synthesiser
Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals
Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals
Garry Tallent – bass guitar
Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals
Max Weinberg – drums
Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals
Jake Clemons – saxophone
Charlie Giordano – keyboards
The European dates so far are:
April 28 Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic
May 05 Dublin, Ireland – RDS Arena
May 07 Dublin, Ireland – RDS Arena
May 13 Paris, France – La Défense Arena
May 18 Ferrara, Italy – Parco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21 Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
May 25 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
May 11 Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
May 13 Zurich, Switzerland – Stadion Letzigrund
May 21 Düsseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena
June 24 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi
June 26 Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi
June 30 Oslo, Norway – Voldsløkka
July 11 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
July 13 Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
July 15 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
July 18 Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadion
July 23 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
July 25 Monza, Italy – Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
For more info and tickets, visit brucespringsteen.net/shows