Brian Eno, Nicolás Jaar and more contribute to Palestine benefit compilation

Participating artists were asked to submit their versions of an "audio protest"

By Daniel Peters
Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images (left), Timothy Norris/Getty Images for FYF (right).

Brian Eno and Nicolás Jaar – the latter under his Against All Logic moniker – are among the artists who have contributed tracks to It’s Not Complicated, a new compilation album whose proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Palestine.

The 19-track compilation is the brainchild of online magazine Ma3azef and mastering engineer Heba Kadry. Other artists involved include Sarah Haras, Lee Gamble and SKYLA.

Participating artists were asked to submit their versions of an “audio protest”. “We offer a sonic tale of occupation, colonial violence and resistance in the face of an attempt to erase a land, a people, a history and a future,” the album’s liner notes read. “It’s not complicated, and never has been.”

All proceeds from album sales will benefit Medical Aid for Palestine and Grassroots Al-Quds. It’s Not Complicated can be previewed and purchased via Bandcamp. Listen to it below:

Last year, Ma3azef released Nisf Madeena, an album which benefited Beirut organisations in the wake of catastrophic blasts in the city. Jaar contributed to that compilation as well, alongside Fatima Al Qadiri and Deena Abdelwahed.

Both Jaar and Eno have been vocal in their support for Palestine amidst its ongoing crisis. In April, Eno performed at a Live for Gaza fundraiser alongside Tom Morello and Roger Waters. Jaar, on the other hand, has been participating in Sonic Liberation Front, an ongoing protest project by online station Radio Alhara.

Eno launched a new Sonos Radio HD station called The Lighthouse in June, in which he shares exclusive unreleased music from his archive.

