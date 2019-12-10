Subscribe
Hear Brian Eno’s sarcastic election song

All proceeds from "Everything’s On The Up With The Tories" will go to homeless charities

Sam Richards
Credit: Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images

As the UK prepares to go the polls on Thursday, Brian Eno has been moved to abandon his usual ambient milieu and release a Monty Python-style singalong attacking the Conservative Party.

“Everything’s On The Up With The Tories” is a sarcastically jaunty number, ‘celebrating’ the Tories’ record on poverty, Brexit and the NHS: “Everything’s up the creek with the blue boys / They’re selling off the NHS to cowboys / They’re cutting back on nurses but investing it in hearses”. Listen below:

Eno was among 40 cultural figures who last week signed an open letter to the Guardian backing Jeremy Corbyn and Labour. All profits from “Everything’s On The Up With The Tories” will go to homeless charities.

Features

I want you so bad it's driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles.
The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Uncut – February 2020

A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock?
Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order.
Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie's breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Uncut – January 2020

