Hear Brian Eno’s sarcastic election song

As the UK prepares to go the polls on Thursday, Brian Eno has been moved to abandon his usual ambient milieu and release a Monty Python-style singalong attacking the Conservative Party.

“Everything’s On The Up With The Tories” is a sarcastically jaunty number, ‘celebrating’ the Tories’ record on poverty, Brexit and the NHS: “Everything’s up the creek with the blue boys / They’re selling off the NHS to cowboys / They’re cutting back on nurses but investing it in hearses”. Listen below:

Advertisement

Eno was among 40 cultural figures who last week signed an open letter to the Guardian backing Jeremy Corbyn and Labour. All profits from “Everything’s On The Up With The Tories” will go to homeless charities.