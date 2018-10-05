Brian Eno announces deluxe vinyl reissue of four ambient landmarks

Discreet Music, Music For Films, Music For Airports and On Land remastered at half-speed for 45rpm

Brian Eno has announced the deluxe vinyl issue of four of his 1970s albums – Discreet Music, Music For Films, Music For Airports and On Land – via UMC/Virgin EMO on November 16.

The albums have been remastered at half-speed for 45RPM so that they now come as 2xLP sets in a gatefold sleeve with obi spine strip. Standard single vinyl versions, remastered at normal speed for 33RPM will also be available.

