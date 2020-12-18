Bob Dylan’s 1970 session with George Harrison to get full release

Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection) is to get a full release via Columbia/Legacy on February 26.
The 3xCD collection of outtakes from 1970 – including nine tracks with George Harrison – was initially released in a very limited quantity on December 4 in order to extend the copyright on the recordings, which would have otherwise lapsed after 50 years.
According to a press release, “the buzz surrounding the 1970 performances, notably Dylan’s studio sit-down with George Harrison on May 1, created a demand for a broader release of these historic tracks.”
Bob Dylan – 1970 includes previously unreleased outtakes from the sessions that produced Self Portrait and New Morning as well as the complete May 1, 1970 studio recordings with George Harrison, which capture the pair performing together on nine tracks, including Dylan originals (“One Too Many Mornings,” “Gates of Eden,” “Mama, You Been On My Mind”) plus The Everly Brothers’ “All I Have to Do Is Dream”, Carl Perkins’ “Matchbox” and more.
Bob Dylan – 1970 comes housed in an eight-panel digipack featuring new cover art and liner notes by Michael Simmons. It’s also available as an MP3 download. Pre-order the album here and check out the tracklisting and artwork below:
Disc 1
March 3, 1970
I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound
Universal Soldier – Take 1
Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3
Woogie Boogie
March 4, 1970
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4
Thirsty Boots – Take 1
March 5, 1970
Little Moses – Take 1
Alberta – Take 2
Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1
Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3
Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6
Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1
Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2
Alberta – Take 5
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano
David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, bass
Al Kooper – organ, piano
Emanuel Green – violin
Stu Woods – bass
Alvin Rogers – drums
Hilda Harris, Albertine Robinson, Maeretha Stewart – background vocals
May 1, 1970
Sign on the Window – Take 2
Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5
If Not for You – Take 1
Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal
If Not for You – Take 2
If Not for You – Take 3
Song to Woody – Take 1
Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1
Yesterday – Take 1
Disc 2
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1
Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1
One Too Many Mornings – Take 1
Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1
Cupid – Take 1
All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1
Gates of Eden – Take 1
I Threw It All Away – Take 1
I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1
Matchbox – Take 1
Your True Love – Take 1
Telephone Wire – Take 1
Fishing Blues – Take 1
Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1
Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1
It Ain’t Me Babe
If Not for You
Sign on the Window – Take 1
Sign on the Window – Take 2
Sign on the Window – Take 3
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica
George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)
Bob Johnston – piano (Disc 1, Tracks 24-25 and Disc 2, Tracks 1-3)
Charlie Daniels – bass
Russ Kunkel – drums
June 1, 1970
Alligator Man
Alligator Man [rock version]
Alligator Man [country version]
Sarah Jane 1
Sign on the Window
Sarah Jane 2
Disc 3
June 2, 1970
If Not for You – Take 1
If Not for You – Take 2
June 3, 1970
Jamaica Farewell
Can’t Help Falling in Love
Long Black Veil
One More Weekend
June 4, 1970
Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1
Three Angels
Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1
Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2
New Morning
Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2
June 5, 1970
Went to See the Gypsy
Sign on the Window – stereo mix
Winterlude
I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1
I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2
Lily of the West – Take 2
Father of Night – rehearsal
Lily of the West
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica
David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, mandolin
Ron Cornelius – guitar
Al Kooper – organ
Charlie Daniels – bass, guitar
Russ Kunkel – drums
Background vocalists unknown
August 12, 1970
If Not for You – Take 1
If Not for You – Take 2
Day of the Locusts – Take 2
Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, harmonica
Buzzy Feiten – guitar
Other musicians unknown