Bob Dylan unveils seven-tonne Rail Car sculpture in France

Bob Dylan has unveiled his biggest artwork to date, in the form of a “monumental” sculpture of a railway freight carriage.

Constructed from seven tonnes of wrought iron, Rail Car has been installed on actual train tracks as part of the ‘art and architecture’ trail at Château La Coste vineyard in south-west France.

The unveiling of Rail Car coincides with an exhibition featuring 24 of Dylan’s paintings, entitled Drawn Blank In Provence, running until 15 August in Château La Coste’s art gallery. The unseen canvases are based on drawings Dylan originally made on tours of Europe and America between 1989 and 1991.

Dylan’s previous sculptures include a set of enormous iron gates for a casino in Maryland.

Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour picks up again in Spokane, Washington on May 28 – see all the tourdates here. He will also publish a collection of 60 essays, The Philosophy of Modern Song, via Simon & Schuster in November.