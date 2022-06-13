Bob Dylan covers The Grateful Dead’s “Friend Of The Devil” in Oakland

Bob Dylan covered The Grateful Dead at the June 11 Oakland stop of his Rough And Rowdy Ways North American tour.

The star has been on the road in support of his latest album since November 2021, taking a break between December 2021 and March 2022.

On the last of three nights at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater, Dylan closed his set by swapping the tour standard of “Every Grain Of Sand” for a cover of The Grateful Dead’s “Friend Of The Devil”.

It was the first time since 2007 that Dylan had performed the Dead song live, although it used to be a staple of his sets in the late ‘90s. Listen to a recording of his latest cover of “Friend Of The Devil” below.

Dylan himself got the cover treatment recently, with Angel Olsen putting her own spin on his 1964 song “One Too Many Mornings”. The cover was recorded for the soundtrack of the new Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, which stars The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss.