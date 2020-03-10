Bob Dylan announces American tour

Bob Dylan has announced a new American tour for the summer.

He’ll play a string of dates across the country in June and July, supported by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Hot Club Of Cowtown. Peruse the full schedule below:

06-04 Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheatre

06-06 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

06-07 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

06-09 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

06-12 Stateline, NV – Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre

06-13 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

06-14 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

06-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

06-18 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

06-20 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

06-21 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

06-23 Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Arena

06-24 Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center

06-26 Irving, TX – The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

06-27 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

06-28 Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre @ Snowden Grove

06-30 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheatre

07-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07-03 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07-07 Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

07-08 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

07-09 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07-11 Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Exposition

07-12 Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have postponed their upcoming North American arena tour over coronavirus fears. It was due to kick off in Toronto on March 18, but will now be rescheduled for a later date. Their European shows later in the year, including BST Hyde Park, currently remain unaffected.