Black Sabbath exhibition opens in Birmingham

Official launch attended by Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler

Home Of Metal’s flagship exhibition Black Sabbath – 50 Years opens today at Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, running until September 29.



Black Sabbath’s answer to recent successful exhibitions showcasing the careers of Pink Floyd and David Bowie, it features over 1000 items of memorabilia, stagewear, instruments, iconic artefacts and treasured personal items sourced direct from the band members.

The official launch was attended yesterday by Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi, who has overseen a recreation of his home studio for the exhibition.

“It’s one of the proudest moments you could have,” Iommi told Uncut. “I recall about 30 years ago a local newsreader saying, ‘A monument for Black Sabbath, can you imagine?’ It was a bit of a joke. And of course, now, here it is – we’ve got the bridge, the bench and now the museum.”

For more information and tickets, visit the Home Of Metal website.

