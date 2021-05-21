Subscribe
News

Black Midi share new single, Chondromalacia Patella

It's the third single from their new record Cavalcade

By Cillian Breathnach
black midi new album
Black Midi. Image: Dan Kendall

Trending Now

Black Midi have released the latest single from their upcoming record Cavalcade, entitled “Chondromalacia Patella“.

Cavalcade is the band’s second full-length record. The album’s tracklist traces the stories of various characters, from the star of the previously-released single John L to Marlene Dietrich to a corpse found in a diamond mine.

Guitarist Cameron Picton described this character-based concept in a statement: “When you’re listening, you can imagine all the characters form a sort of cavalcade. Each tells their story one by one and as each track ends they overtake you, replaced by the next in line.”

Advertisement

Chondromalacia Patella” is accompanied by music video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson. You can check it out below.

Cavalcade will be released on May 28 via Rough Trade, and can be preordered here. It follows the band’s debut Schlagenheim, which earned them a nomination at the 2019 Mercury Prize.

Originally published on Guitar.com
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Prince, Liz Phair, Bobby Gillespie, George Harrison, Lambchop, Ann Peebles, Kurt Vile, Jackson Browne, Faye Webster and Joni Mitchell 
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

John Robinson -

Introducing The Complete Bob Dylan

A meticulous, left-field guide to Bob’s outstanding output since 1962. Containing: studio albums, singles, EPs, films, live albums, the Bootleg Series, deep cuts, hairstyles, books, and much more from the world of Dylan – all reviewed and ranked for your enjoyment.
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More