Beirut announce new rarities compilation, Artifacts

Beirut’s Zach Condon has announced a new double-LP compilation called Artifacts, comprising some of the band’s early EPs along with B-sides, rarities and unreleased material from throughout their career.

Hear the previously unreleased song “Fisher Island Sound” below:

“This song was written while staying in band member Ben Lanz’s old family cottage on the coast of Connecticut, on the Fisher Island Sound,” says Condon. “I played with the lines for years before trying to record versions of it in Brooklyn with the band. Perrin Cloutier had taught himself how to play a new button accordion beautifully, and the band was really sounding their best. I however, struggled in those years to put vocals on the songs and ended up scrapping a lot of the music from that era in this part of the collection due to fear, stress and self-doubt. I’ve come to rediscover some of these old songs in a different light since then, but they do remain a heavy reminder of unsteady times.”

Artifacts will be released digitally on January 28 via Condon’s Pompeii Records, with the physical release following on March 4. Pre-order the album here and peruse the full tracklisting below:

SIDE A – Lon Gisland, Transatlantique, O Leãozinho

01 – Elephant Gun

02 – My Family’s Role In The World Revolution

03 – Scenic World

04 – The Long Island Sound

05 – Carousels

06 – Transatantique

07 – O Leãozinho

SIDE B – The Misfits

08 – Autumn Tall Tales

09 – Fyodor Dormant

10 – Poisoning Claude

11 – Bercy

12 – Your Sails

13 – Irrlichter

SIDE C – New Directions and Early Works

14 – Sicily

15 – Now I’m Gone

16 – Napoleon On The Bellerophon

17 – Interior of a Dutch House

18 – Fountains and Tramways

19 – Hot Air Balloon

SIDE D – The B-Sides

20 – Fisher Island Sound

21 – So Slowly

22 – Die Treue zum Ursprung

23 – The Crossing

24 – Zagora

25 – Le Phare Du Cap Bon

26 – Babylon