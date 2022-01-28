Barry Gibb, Allison Russell and Yola among the winners at the UK Americana Awards 2022

The UK Americana Awards 2022 took place last night in a virtual ceremony hosted by Baylen Leonard and Bob Harris, featuring performances from the likes of Kiefer Sutherland, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Sid Griffin of The Long Ryders.

Barry Gibb took home the award for best-selling Americana Album by a UK Artist, for Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol.1, while Allison Russell and Yola both won two awards each, for artist and album of the year. Other winners included Lady Nade for UK Song of the Year with “Willing”, Brandi Carlile for International Song of the Year with “Right On Time”, and Michele Stodart for UK Instrumentalist of the Year.

As previously announced, Lucinda Williams was honoured with an International Lifetime Achievement Award, while Beth Orton and The Long Ryders were both given Trailblazer Awards.

On news of his award, Barry Gibb said: “This is a wonderful thing! I would really like to thank the UK Americana Awards for recognising this album. It’s amazing that this can happen to me at this point in my life. I really am grateful to a lot of people. Firstly, my son Stephen who brought this wonderful idea to my attention. He played me a Chris Stapleton record which blew my socks off and inspired this album. I would also like to thank Dave Cobb for his passion, his patience, and his wonderful team. I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the legendary artists that took part. Making an album like this is a labour of love. Once again, thank you very much!”

Peruse the full list of winners and nominees for the member-voted awards below:

UK Album of the Year

Click Click Domino by Ida Mae (produced by Christopher Turpin)

Good Woman by The Staves (produced by John Congleton)

The Wandering Hearts by The Wandering Hearts (produced by Simone Felice, David Baron, Mike Mogis and The Wandering Hearts)

Stand For Myself by Yola (produced by Dan Auerbach) WINNER

International Album of the Year

Wary + Strange by Amythyst Kiah (produced by Tony Berg and Amythyst Kiah)

Outside Child by Allison Russell (produced by Dan Knobler) WINNER

Arrivals by Declan O’Rourke (produced by Paul Weller)

Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! by Aaron Lee Tasjan (produced by Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer)

UK Song of the Year

This Ain’t The Life by Lauren Housley (written by Lauren Housley)

Eye to Eye by John Smith feat. Sarah Jarosz (written by John Smith and Sarah Siskind)

Latchkey by Memorial (written by Jack Watts and Oliver Spalding)

Willing by Lady Nade (written by Lady Nade) WINNER

International Song of the Year

Never Said A Word by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl (written by Judy Blank & Dylan Earl)

Sweet Misery by Tré Burt (written by Tré Burt)

Right on Time by Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth) WINNER

Jeremiah by Sierra Ferrell (written by Sierra Ferrell)

UK Artist of the Year

Elles Bailey

The Staves

John Smith

Yola WINNER

International Artist of the Year

Rhiannon Giddens

Amythyst Kiah

Allison Russell WINNER

Taylor Swift

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Thomas Dibb

Joe Harvey-Whyte

Mark Lewis

Michele Stodart WINNER