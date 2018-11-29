Band Of Horses to headline Black Deer Festival 2019

The Americana and country bash returns to Kent's Eridge Park in June

Band Of Horses have been revealed as the first headliners for 2019’s Black Deer Festival, taking place on June 21-23 at Eridge Deer Park in Kent.

Returning for a second year, the ‘festival of Americana and country music’ will also host the John Butler Trio, Jade Bird, Larkin Poe and Fantastic Negrito, with further headline acts to be announced.

