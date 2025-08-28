Neil Young has debuted a brand new song, “Big Crime“.

He performed it live with his band the Chrome Hearts on August 27, 2025 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Illinois, USA, during his current Love Earth World Tour.

Advertisement

You can watch fan footage below.

“Big Crime” is in keeping with Young’s recent political protest songs “Big Change” and “Let’s Roll Again“, from his latest album Talkin To The Trees, which have addressed Donald Trump‘s second Presidency.

In “Big Crime“, Young sings about “big crime in DC at THE White House” and “billionaire fascists“.

Advertisement

IYoung also sings, “Don’t want soldiers on our streets” – presumably, a reference to Trump’s recent mobilization of the US military into Los Angeles and Washington. It is perhaps relevant that Young debuted the song in Chicago, where Trump is also threatening to deploy troops.

The lyrics, as per Archives and Sugar Mountain, are:

No more great again

No – no more great again

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

Don’t need no fascist rules

Don’t want no fascist schools

Don’t want soldiers on our streets

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

Got to get the fascists out got to

Clean the white house out

Don’t want soldiers on our streets

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

No more great again

No – no more great again

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

No more money to the fascists

the billionaire fascists

TIME TO BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM

no more great again

No – no more great again

TIME TO BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

NO MORE GREAT AGAIN

No NO MORE GREAT AGAIN

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

There’s big crime in DC at THE White House

NO MORE GREAT AGAIN

NO NO MORE GREAT AGAIN

Click here to read our review of Young and the Chrome Hearts at Hyde Park, London.