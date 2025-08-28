Neil Young has debuted a brand new song, "Big Crime".
He performed it live with his band the Chrome Hearts on August 27, 2025 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, Illinois, USA, during his current Love Earth World Tour.
“Big Crime” is in keeping with Young’s recent political protest songs “Big Change” and “Let’s Roll Again“, from his latest album Talkin To The Trees, which have addressed Donald Trump‘s second Presidency.
In “Big Crime“, Young sings about “big crime in DC at THE White House” and “billionaire fascists“.
IYoung also sings, “Don’t want soldiers on our streets” – presumably, a reference to Trump’s recent mobilization of the US military into Los Angeles and Washington. It is perhaps relevant that Young debuted the song in Chicago, where Trump is also threatening to deploy troops.
The lyrics, as per Archives and Sugar Mountain, are:
No more great again
No – no more great again
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
Don’t need no fascist rules
Don’t want no fascist schools
Don’t want soldiers on our streets
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
Got to get the fascists out got to
Clean the white house out
Don’t want soldiers on our streets
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
No more great again
No – no more great again
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
No more money to the fascists
the billionaire fascists
TIME TO BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM
no more great again
No – no more great again
TIME TO BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
NO MORE GREAT AGAIN
No NO MORE GREAT AGAIN
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
There’s big crime in DC at THE White House
NO MORE GREAT AGAIN
NO NO MORE GREAT AGAIN
