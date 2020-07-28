Subscribe
Angel Olsen unveils All Mirrors’ sister album, Whole New Mess

Hear the title track now

Sam Richards
Credit: Kylie Coutts

Back in the November 2019 issue of Uncut, Angel Olsen revealed that All Mirrors was initially intended to be the second part of a double album.

She’s now announced that the first part of that proposed double album will be released separately as Whole New Mess, via Jagjaguwar on August 28.

It features many of the same songs, but in stripped-down solo versions recorded with Michael Harris in a converted church in Anacortes, Washington. There are also two songs that didn’t appear on All Mirrors – hear one of those, the title track, below:

Angel Olsen will play a livestreamed show from the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville, North Carolina, on the day of the album’s release – tickets here.

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
