Andy Bell announces his new solo album Flicker and shares “Something Like Love”

Andy Bell has announced details of his new solo album Flicker – you can hear his latest single “Something Like Love” below.

ORDER NOW: Paul Weller is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut

The Ride guitarist, songwriter and former Oasis member will follow up his 2020 solo debut The View From Halfway Down with the new record, which will be released on February 11 via Sonic Cathedral.

Speaking about Flicker, Bell explained in a statement: “When I think about Flicker, I see it as closure. Most literally, on a half-finished project from over six years ago, but also on a much bigger timescale.

Advertisement

“Some of these songs date back to the ’90s and the cognitive dissonance of writing brand new lyrics over songs that are 20-plus years old makes it feel like it is, almost literally, me exchanging ideas with my younger self.”

Bell has previewed Flicker with the track “Something Like Love”, which you can hear below.

“The ‘flicker’ I’m talking about in the lyrics of ‘Something Like Love’ is that flame that makes a person who they are,” Bell said of the track. “I wanted to find that in myself, so I went back to the teenage me – a technique I learned in therapy and have been doing ever since – and got some advice on how to live and be happy in the 2020s.

“The View From Halfway Down was about turning 50 during a time of introspection; Flicker is about gathering the tools to equip myself mentally for life in 2022 and beyond – post-pandemic, post-Brexit, post-truth.”

Bell will tour as part of his ‘Andy Bell Space Station’ series, which include in-store shows and Independent Venue Week gigs, at the end of this month and into February – you can see his upcoming tour dates below, and find tickets here.

Advertisement

January

31 – Three Wise Monkeys, Colchester

February

1 – Hot Box Live, Chelmsford

2 – The Black Prince, Northampton

3 – The Smokehouse, Ipswich

4 – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford

6 – The Town Hall, Trowbridge

12 – Rough Trade East, London

13 – Rough Trade, Bristol

14 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge

15 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

16 – Resident Music, Brighton

18 – Elsewhere, Margate