Andrew Weatherall has died, aged 56

The music world pays tribute to a true innovator and "great person"

Sam Richards
Credit: John Barrett

DJ, producer, musician, writer and tireless musical champion Andrew Weatherall has died, aged 56.

The sad news reached Uncut via the following statement from his management team: “We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.”

Weatherall became a key player in London’s late–’80s acid house scene, having written about the emerging movement in the influential Boy’s Own fanzine. His eclectic DJ sets led to Primal Scream employing him to remix their song “I’m Losing More Than I’ll Ever Have”. The result – renamed “Loaded” – became a huge crossover hit, leading to Weatherall helming Primal Scream’s era-defining Screamadelica album.

Weatherall also co-founded the Boy’s Own label, before leaving to concentrate on his own music in Sabres Of Paradise, who later morphed into Two Lone Swordsmen. More recently he released music under his own name, and with The Asphodells, on his own Rotter’s Golf Club imprint.

As well his famous association with Primal Scream, Weatherall produced records for Happy Mondays, One Dove, Beth Orton and Fuck Buttons, and he memorably remixed the likes of Saint Etienne, My Bloody Valentine and New Order.

“Absolutely distraught to hear this terrible news,” wrote Irvine Welsh on Twitter. “Andrew was a longtime friend, collaborator and one of most talented persons I’ve known. Also one of the nicest. Genius is an overworked term but I’m struggling to think of anything else that defines him.”

“Hard to put into words the influence and impact Andrew Weatherall has had on UK culture,” said Gilles Peterson. “So sad to hear of his passing.”

“His influence on music was incredible and he never stopped pushing forward when it’d have been easier to rest on his laurels,” wrote Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite. “Most importantly though, he was a great person. Rest in peace.”

