Bob Dylan began his Rough And Rowdy Ways spring tour on Tuesday night [March 25, 2025] in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While the majority of Dylan’s band remained the same – Tony Garnier (guitar, piano, harp), Bob Britt (acoustic guitar, electric guitar) and Doug Lancio (acoustic guitar, electric guitar) – Jim Keltner, who had been drumming with Dylan since the Outlaw Festival last June, was replaced by Anton Fig.

Fig has previously played with Dylan before, on “Clean Cut Kid” from 1985’s Empire Burlesque and “Drifting Too Far From Home” on 1986’s Knocked Out Loaded. He was also drummer at the 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration in October, 1992.

As a session musician, Fig’s credits include Paul Simon, Warren Zevon, Roseanne Cash, Rodney Crowell and Cyndi Lauper, as well as being drummer with David Letterman‘s house band from 1986 – 2015.

Aside from Fig’s introduction, the setlist remained unchanged from the previous leg of the tour:

All Along the Watchtower

It Ain’t Me, Babe

I Contain Multitudes

False Prophet

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Black Rider

My Own Version of You

To Be Alone with You

Desolation Row

Key West (Philosopher Pirate)

Watching the River Flow

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You

Mother of Muses

Goodbye Jimmy Reed

Every Grain of Sand