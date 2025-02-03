Bob Dylan has announced a huge run of dates for 2025, both his own shows and as part of this year’s Outlaw Festival.

He plays 20 shows with his band, beginning in March 25 in Tulsa, followed by 34 dates on the Outlaw Festival 10th anniversary tour. Dylan and Willie Nelson co-headline each show alongside a rotating cast of special guests including Wilco, Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings and more.

Bob Dylan’s tour dates

March 25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

March 26 – Little Rock, AK @ Robinson Center

March 28 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

March 29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

March 30 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

April 1 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

April 2 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

April 4 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

April 5 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center

April 6 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner – Cofrin Family Hall

April 8 – Davenport, II @ Adler Theatre

April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

April 11 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University – Elliott Hall of Music

April 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre

April 14 – South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center

April 16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University – Miller Auditorium

April 17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

April 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center

April 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

April 22 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

Outlaw Festival tour dates

May 13 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

May 15 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

May 16 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

May 18 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

May 20 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID

May 22 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

May 24 – Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

May 25 – The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA

June 20 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

June 21 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

June 22 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

June 25 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

June 27 – Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN

June 28 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

June 29 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO

July 5 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

July 6 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

July 25 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

July 26 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

July 27 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC

July 29 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

August 1 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

August 2 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

August 3 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

August 8 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

August 9 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

August 10 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

September 5 – Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

September 6 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

September 7 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

September 12 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

September 13 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

September 14 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

September 19 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI