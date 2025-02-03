Bob Dylan has announced a huge run of dates for 2025, both his own shows and as part of this year’s Outlaw Festival.
He plays 20 shows with his band, beginning in March 25 in Tulsa, followed by 34 dates on the Outlaw Festival 10th anniversary tour. Dylan and Willie Nelson co-headline each show alongside a rotating cast of special guests including Wilco, Lucinda Williams, Billy Strings and more.
Bob Dylan’s tour dates
March 25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
March 26 – Little Rock, AK @ Robinson Center
March 28 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
March 29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall
March 30 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center
April 1 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
April 2 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
April 4 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
April 5 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center
April 6 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner – Cofrin Family Hall
April 8 – Davenport, II @ Adler Theatre
April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater
April 11 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University – Elliott Hall of Music
April 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre
April 14 – South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center
April 16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University – Miller Auditorium
April 17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
April 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center
April 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
April 22 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center
Outlaw Festival tour dates
May 13 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
May 15 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
May 16 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
May 18 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
May 20 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID
May 22 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
May 24 – Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA
May 25 – The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA
June 20 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
June 21 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
June 22 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
June 25 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN
June 27 – Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN
June 28 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
June 29 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Ridgedale, MO
July 5 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
July 6 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX
July 25 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
July 26 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
July 27 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC
July 29 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
August 1 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
August 2 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
August 3 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
August 8 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
August 9 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
August 10 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
September 5 – Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
September 6 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
September 7 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
September 12 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
September 13 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
September 14 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
September 19 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI