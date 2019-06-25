Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces debut solo album, Jaime

Hear first track "History Repeats"

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has announced that her debut solo album Jaime will be released by Columbia on September 20.

Hear the first track from it, “History Repeats”, below:

“‘History Repeats’ is as much a personal song as it is a song about us as a human species,” says Howard. “Our times of success may propel us forward, but our repeating failures hold us back from evolving into harmony.”

Howard’s band on Jaime includes Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, jazz keyboard player Robert Glasper and drummer Nate Smith. It was recorded at engineer Shawn Everett’s LA studio.

Jaime is named after Howard’s sister, who taught her to play the piano and write poetry, and who died of cancer when they were still teenagers. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” Howard says. “But, the record is not about her. It’s about me. I’m pretty candid about myself and who I am and what I believe. Which is why I needed to do it on my own.”

See Howard’s tour itinerary, including a date a London’s EartH, below. Tickets go on general sale for all UK/European dates on Friday July 5 at 10am. You can pre-order the album here for access to a ticket pre-sale.

17th August | Asheville, NC | Orange Peel

18th August | Asheville, NC | Orange Peel

19th August | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

23rd August | Washington, DC | 9:30 Club

24th August | Washington, DC | 9:30 Club

29th August | London | Hackney EartH

2nd September | Amsterdam | Paradiso

4th September | Paris | Alhambra

18th September | Milwaukee, WI | Riverside Theater

19th September | St. Paul, MN | Palace Theatre

20th September | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

22nd September | Toronto, ON | Rebel

24th September | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

25th September | Boston, MA | House of Blues

27th September | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

5th October | Austin, TX | ACL Festival

8th October | Los Angeles, CA | Theatre at Ace Hotel

9th October | Los Angeles, CA | Theatre at Ace Hotel

12th October | Austin, TX | ACL Festival

13th October | Atlanta, GA | AfroPunk Festival

