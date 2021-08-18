Ahead of new album Hey What, Low release new single and video “More”

Iconic slowcore/indie act Low have released “More”, a new single ahead of their upcoming record Hey What. The ambitious track arrives alongside an equally striking video directed by Julie Casper Roth.

Hey What is Low’s thirteenth album, and will be released on 10 September. It’s their third with producer BJ Burton, and features cover art designed by Peter Liversidge. Hey What follows 2018’s acclaimed LP Double Negative.

Check out the new video for “More” below.

Hey What can be preordered here. Its full tracklist is as follows:

1. “White Horses”

2. “I Can Wait”

3. “All Night”

4. “Disappearing”

5. “Hey”

6. “Days Like These”

7. “There’s a Comma After Still”

8. “Don’t Walk Away”

9. “More”

10. “The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)”

The band has also announced a 2022 US tour. Check out the list of dates:

March 2022

22 – Bloomington, IN, Bishop

25 – Birmingham, AL, Saturn

26 – Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

28 – Washington, DC, Miracle Theatre

29 – Philadelphia, PA, World Cafe Live

31 – New York, NY, Webster Hall

April 2022

1 – Providence, RI, Columbus Theater

2 – Montreal, QC, Theatre Fairmount

4 – Toronto, ON, The Axis Club

5 – Detroit, MI, Loving Touch

8 – Madison, WI, High Noon Saloon