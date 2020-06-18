Uncut exclusive: The Beatles get back to Let It Be

The new issue of Uncut – in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here – features an extraordinary deep dive into the making of The Beatles’ Let It Be.

The fractious recording of the supposedly back-to-basics album was originally captured by filmmaker Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the documentary of the same name, concluding with that triumphant rooftop gig on the roof of No 3, Savile Row on January 30, 1969. Now, acclaimed director Peter Jackson has returned to the footage to construct a new documentary, Get Back, shedding fresh light on the whole affair.

For Uncut’s feature, Jackson, Lindsay-Hogg, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and a cast of supporting players help John Robinson uncover the story behind the legend, a tale of enduring relationships, new challenges and, ultimately, recovered innocence.

“I don’t remember it fondly, because it was a very difficult time,” McCartney told Uncut, in unpublished interview material from 2015. “For me, it’s quite painful because it was to do with the breakup. I pissed George off, which I never wanted to do in a million years.”

Ahead of Paul and George were the freewheeling recordings at Apple’s Savile Row studios, which 18 months later ultimately became the Let It Be album. At the very beginning of January 1969, though, the notion receiving deep consideration was that this new music would form part of something more ambitious: an audio-visual spectacular, to be called ‘Get Back’. Concept: The Beatles returning to live performance. Proposal: a live concert and TV special. Venue/other technical details: to be discussed.

At Twickenham Film Studios and in central London, the band and the project’s director Michael Lindsay-Hogg debated exactly what should occur in ‘Get Back’ and who should be responsible. Relative enthusiasms for the project were gauged (Paul: pro; George: anti; John: noncommittal; Ringo: pro parts of it) and boundaries tentatively marked out. As the month passed, and new songs were rehearsed, film cameras and audio tape rolled every day, recording the project as it took shape, but also tangentially amassing a massive audio-vérité archive of the post-Fab four. Amid rehearsals of what we will come to know as classic Beatles songs, there grew alongside it a chronicle of a vibrant working rock band: chat, rock’n’roll cover versions, discussion of the news, coughing, pleasantries, puns, lunch and fond reminiscences.

The filmmaker Peter Jackson has now gathered all this footage together and dived into it, on a mission to reconsider the evidence. It’s no spoiler to say that in spring 1970 The Beatles will still break up, but speaking to Uncut as he assembled his final cut, Jackson suggested his aim was to free the often delightful ‘Get Back’ footage from its unwanted role in foreshadowing the end of The Beatles nearly 18 months later. “The movie and album didn’t come out until May 1970 and they were in the middle of their divorce,” Jackson says of the association. “The band was breaking up, they were suing each other and obviously it was a really stressful, unhappy time.”

Certainly it’s not a period the band have previously entered into with much enthusiasm. Speaking to Uncut in 2015 about Let It Be’s upcoming anniversary, Ringo Starr was not optimistic about any surviving Beatle celebrating the original film. “I thought it was a lot one-sided,” he said in previously unpublished material. But would it come out again? “Nobody’s talking about it right now, I can tell you that,” he concluded with not much enthusiasm.

And yet due to be released in only a couple of months is a celebratory new archive documentary by Peter Jackson, called The Beatles: Get Back. Ringo’s seen chunks of it on Peter Jackson’s iPad and says it contains “joy”. So what is it that the filmmaker has discovered? And why are The Beatles happy for him to dig it all up again now?

