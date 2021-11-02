The 9th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

As we enjoy the bright, autumnal calm of that grace period between Halloween mania and early-onset Christmas panic, what better time to take delivery of another truckload of terrific new music?

2022 is already giving us the eye, with Elvis Costello, Spiritualized, Animal Collective, Cate Le Bon, Rokia Koné and Hurray For The Riff Raff announcing new albums for the early months of next year – you can hear early sighters from all of those below.

But 2021 isn’t finished yet, with the likes of Curtis Harding, Margo Cilker and Robin Guthrie all releasing Uncut-recommended records in the coming weeks. Enjoy new tracks from them – plus Steve Gunn covering Bill Fay, Orbital remixing Sleaford Mods, and much more – below…

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

“Prester John”

(Domino)



CATE LE BON

“Running Away”

(Mexican Summer)



SPIRITUALIZED

“Always Together With You”

(Bella Union)



ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

“Magnificent Hurt”

(EMI)



HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

“Rhododendron”

(Nonesuch)



IMARHAN

“Achinkad”

(City Slang)



STEVE GUNN

“Dust Filled Room” (Bill Fay cover)

(Dead Oceans)



MARGO CILKER

“That River”

(Fluff And Gravy)

<a href="https://margocilker.bandcamp.com/album/pohorylle">Pohorylle by Margo Cilker</a>

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

“Love Farewell”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)



ROKIA KONÉ & JACKNIFE LEE

“N’yanyan”

(Real World)



MAPACHE

“Worship The Sun” (Allah-Las cover)

(Innovative Leisure)



IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE

“Electricity”

(Merge)



SEA POWER

“Folly”

(Golden Chariot)



SLEAFORD MODS

“I Don’t Rate You (Orbital Remix)”

(Rough Trade)



FALLE NIOKE & GHOST CULTURE

“Ayekouma”

(PRAH)



CURTIS HARDING

“Explore”

(Anti-)



JOHN DWYER, RYAN SAWYER, WILDER ZOBY & ANDRES RENTERIA

“Gong Splat”

(Castle Face)



SCOTT HIRSCH

“Night People”

(Echo Magic)

<a href="https://scott-hirsch.bandcamp.com/album/windless-day">Windless Day by Scott Hirsch</a>

HOUEIDA HEDFI

“Echos de Medjerda (feat Olof Dreijer)”

(Phantasy)



KAHIL EL’ZABAR QUARTET

“A Time For Healing”

(Spiritmuse)

<a href="https://kahilelzabar-is.bandcamp.com/album/a-time-for-healing">A Time For Healing by Kahil El'Zabar Quartet</a>