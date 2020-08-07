The 9th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

If it’s currently as hot where you are as it is here in London, then hopefully this playlist will give you the opportunity to stretch out somewhere cool and enjoy the music.

We bring you the return of Uncut favourites Garcia Peoples and Songhoy Blues; a posthumous single from The Pretty Things’ final album (Phil May RIP); ambient doyenne Sarah Davachi’s first ever vocal track (inspired, she says, by Black Sabbath); more reliably great stuff from Bill Callahan, The Waterboys and A Certain Ratio; plus a couple of terrific pan-generational hookups, in the form of John Cale guesting with Kelly Lee Owens and none other than Bruce Springsteen joining the backing chorus of Bon Iver’s rousing new one-off single “AUATC”…

BON IVER

“AUATC”

(Jagjaguwar)



GARCIA PEOPLES

“One At A Time”

(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)



SONGHOY BLUES

“Badala”

(Transgressive)



THE PRETTY THINGS

“Bright As Blood”

(Madfish)



SING LEAF

“Easy On You”

(Tin Angel)



DERADOORIAN

“Mask Of Yesterday”

(Anti-)



BILL CALLAHAN

“Let’s Move To The Country”

(Drag City)

<a href="http://billcallahan.bandcamp.com/album/gold-record">Gold Record by Bill Callahan</a>

KELLY LEE OWENS

“Corner Of My Sky (feat. John Cale)”

(Smalltown Supersound)

<a href="http://kellyleeowens.bandcamp.com/album/inner-song">Inner Song by Kelly Lee Owens</a>

A CERTAIN RATIO

“Yo Yo Gi”

(Mute)



THE WATERBOYS

“Postcard From The Celtic Dreamtime”

(Cooking Vinyl)



TOOTS & THE MAYTALS

“Three Little Birds (feat Ziggy Marley)”

(Trojan Jamaica/BMG)



HELLO FOREVER

“Everything Is So Hard”

(Rough Trade)



GALYA BISENGALIEVA

“Kantubek”

(One Little Independent)



COSMIC VIBRATIONS Ft DWIGHT TRIBLE

“Nature’s Vision”

(Spiritmuse)

<a href="http://cosmic-vibrations.bandcamp.com/album/pathways-passages">Pathways & Passages by Cosmic Vibrations ft. Dwight Trible</a>

SARAH DAVACHI

“Play The Ghost”

(Late Music)



CRAVEN FAULTS

“Slack Sley & Temple (Live Works)”

(The Leaf Label)

