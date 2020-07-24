The 8th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

It’s Friday afternoon, so it’s time for another of our rarer-than-intended rundowns of the finest new music that’s appeared over the last few days or so.

There are firm favourites such as The Waterboys, back with another track from their new Good Luck, Seeker LP, and Bill Callahan, passing us another piece of his upcoming Gold Record.

Ty Segall’s Fuzz are making a rowdy entrance with their first new track in five years, while Robert Fripp is exploring the sonic opposite with his latest Music For Quiet Moments release. There are also new songs from Dawes, Yo La Tengo, Metz, Mary Lattimore, Buck Meek and more.

Thanks to all the artists and labels involved. If you like something you hear, think about pre-ordering an album – it really helps. Or pick up a copy of Uncut to read more about great acts like these every month.

FUZZ

“Returning”

(In The Red)



THE WATERBOYS

“Low Down In The Broom”

(Cooking Vinyl)



MARY LATTIMORE

“Sometimes He’s In My Dreams”

(Ghostly Intnl)



GALYA BISENGALIEVA

“Barsa-Kelmes”

(One Little Independent)



KATY J PEARSON

“Fix Me Up”

(Heavenly)



METZ

“A Boat To Drown In”

(Sub Pop)



CATHERINE ANNE DAVIES & BERNARD BUTLER

“The Breakdown”

(Needle Mythology)



BILL CALLAHAN

“Protest Song”

(Drag City)



BUCK MEEK

“Roll Back Your Clocks”

(Keeled Scales)



DAWES

“Who Do You Think You’re Talking To?”

(Rounder)



ROBERT FRIPP

“Music For Quiet Moments 13 – Horizon (Carrboro 21 Feb 2006)”

(Robert Fripp)

