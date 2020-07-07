The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

It’s been far too long since we’ve done one of these, so here’s a bumper playlist of exciting new music for your delectation – a mix of returning favourites, fresh faces and intriguing diversions.

Sufjan Stevens is back with something approaching a protest song, epic and distraught. The reliably wry Bill Callahan makes a swift return, Ride’s Andy Bell flies solo, David Gilmour goes to Greece and A Certain Ratio go pop. Ambient titans William Basinski (as Sparkle Division) and Sarah Davachi trail new albums, plus there are the first transmissions in many a year from American cosmic outliers Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Sun Ra Arkestra.

Truly, something for everyone. Although, as we prefer to think, everything for anyone. Whatever else is going on in the world right now, this steady stream of inspiring new music remains a great consolation. Thanks to all the artists and labels out there – please continue to support them by buying their music.

Advertisement

SUFJAN STEVENS

“America”

(Asthmatic Kitty)



BILL CALLAHAN

“Another Song”

(Drag City)

<a href="http://billcallahan.bandcamp.com/album/gold-record">Gold Record by Bill Callahan</a>

AFEL BOCOUM

“Avion”

(World Circuit)



DIRTY PROJECTORS

“Self Design”

(Domino)



DENT MAY

“I Could Use A Miracle”

(Carpark)



A CERTAIN RATIO

“Always In Love”

(Mute)



Advertisement

LONNIE HOLLEY

“Like Hell Broke Away”

(Jagjaguwar)



DAVID GILMOUR

“Yes, I Have Ghosts”

(Columbia)



SING LEAF

“Forever Green”

(Tin Angel)



FLOCK OF DIMES

“Like So Much Desire”

(Sub Pop)

<a href="http://flockofdimes.bandcamp.com/album/like-so-much-desire">Like So Much Desire by Flock of Dimes</a>

SUN RA ARKESTRA

“Seductive Fantasy”

(Strut)



MARCOS VALLE

“Viajando Por Aí”

(Jazz Is Dead)



SPARKLE DIVISION

“Oh Henry!”

(Temporary Residence)

<a href="http://sparkledivision.bandcamp.com/track/oh-henry">Oh Henry! by SPARKLE DIVISION</a>

THURSTON MOORE

“Cantaloupe”

(Daydream Library Series)



ANDY BELL

“The Commune”

(Sonic Cathedral)



EMMY THE GREAT

“Dandelions/Liminal”

(Bella Union)



BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

“Green Rocky Road”

(37d03d)



JAMES ELKINGTON

“Corridor Country”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

<a href="http://james-elkington.bandcamp.com/album/beechwood-park-corridor-country">Beechwood Park/Corridor Country by James Elkington</a>

MASON LINDAHL

“Sky Breaking, Clouds Falling”

(Tompkins Square)

<a href="http://tompkinssquare.bandcamp.com/track/sky-breaking-clouds-falling">Sky Breaking, Clouds Falling by Mason Lindahl</a>

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND

“River Dreams”

(Transgressive)



SARAH DAVACHI

“Stations II”

(Late Music)

