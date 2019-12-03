Subscribe
Features Playlists

The 26th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

Stirring selections from Greg Dulli, Cornershop, Trent Reznor, Squirrel Flower, Jason Williamson, Antibalas and more

Sam Richards

Trending Now

Film0

The Irishman

Scorsese gets the old gang back together
Read more
Album0

Sudan Archives – Athena

Gratuitous violins on lush debut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The Specials’ Terry Hall: “I feel blessed”

The singer celebrates a triumphant year for his band – and a free bus pass!
Read more

Any playlist is always going to be boosted by the inclusion of a new Greg Dulli tune; with Afghan Whigs on hiatus, “Pantomima” is the first taster of his debut solo album Random Desire, due out in February. We also welcome back the British DIY pop institution that is Cornershop, there’s a new permutation of mighty feminist supergroup Les Amazones D’Afriques, Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson starts an argument with The International Teachers Of Pop, Trent Reznor covers David Bowie (again), and Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo teases his excellent new album with Raül Refree. Plus there’s plenty more besides – and not a Christmas song in sight…

GREG DULLI
“Pantomima”
(Royal Cream/BMG)

CORNERSHOP
“No Rock: Save In Roll”
(Ample Play)

Advertisement

LES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUES
“Heavy”
(Real World)


INTERNATIONAL TEACHERS OF POP ft JASON WILLIAMSON
“I Stole Yer Plimsoles”
(Desolate Spools/Republic Of Music)

WRANGLER
“Anthropocene”
(Bella Union)

AVEY TARE
“Midnight Special” / “Red Light Water Show” / “Disc One”
(Domino)

LEE RANALDO & RAÜL REFREE
“Names of North End Women”
(Mute)


TRENT REZNOR & ATTICUS ROSS
“Life On Mars”
(Null Corporation)

SQUIRREL FLOWER
“Headlights”
(Polyvinyl)


KEELEY FORSYTH
“Start Again”
(The Leaf Label)


ALEX REX
“Haunted House”
(Tin Angel)


ANTIBALAS
“Fight Am Finish”
(Daptone)

RUSSELL HASWELL
“The Wild Horses Of The Revolution Have Arrived Without A Knight”
(Diagonal)

Advertisement
Previous articleKraftwerk to headline All Points East
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

RELATED READS

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Special Issues

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Special Issues

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Introducing the definitive guide to the music of REM: the new, monster – and indeed Monster – 148 page deluxe edition of our REM...
Publications

REM – Ultimate Music Guide Deluxe Edition

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.