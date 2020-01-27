Subscribe
Features

Mike Campbell talks Fleetwood Mac and new band, The Dirty Knobs

"I always thought, if the Heartbreakers retire then I’ll do my band – so now I’m doing it and I’m having a blast"

Graeme Thomson
Credit: Pamela Littky

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Inside Kate Bush’s hidden world

The untold story of her magical beginnings in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The First Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Gil Scott-Heron x Makaya McCraven, The Flaming Lips x Deap Vally, St Vincent x Beck and much more…
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: Kate Bush, Peter Green, Sounds Of The New West Vol 5 and more

Among several profitable distractions during the festive break, I enjoyed following a Twitter thread about old Uncut CDs. Among...
Read more

Mike Campbell, guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and more recently Fleetwood Mac, has unveiled a new band called – ahem – The Dirty Knobs.

The LA-based band will release their debut album Wreckless Abandon via BMG on March 20. It was produced by Campbell with George Drakoulias, and all songs are written by Campbell. The album features contributions from singer–songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton as well as fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench. Additionally, Klaus Voormann created the album artwork.

Watch a video for the title track below:

Advertisement

“It started out as something to do between Heartbreakers tours,” Campbell tells Uncut. “I got these guys and we played little clubs around town. We just became a good little band and got really close. It’s my band – I write the songs and get to sing the best I can – but it’s a real band, it’s not a solo project. We’re not together for money – we love to play together and we were having a blast. And then when life dealt me the cards it dealt me, I thought, what am I going to do now? I always thought, at some point, if the Heartbreakers retire then I’ll do my band – so now I’m doing it and I’m having a blast.

“We’re going to go on tour in the States – start small, play the little places, and see how far we get. It’s exciting. I can’t just sit around and play Heartbreakers records, I’ve got to go out and do something. I’m really enjoying it.”

Campbell also reveals that Fleetwood Mac are currently on hiatus after their recent mammoth world tour. “It was a year and a half! I’ve never toured that long in my life. It was really joyful. Great songs, and I love that rhythm section – I had so much fun playing with Mick and John. We ended the tour and we had a meeting. They are all even older than me, and I’m pretty old, and they were saying, I don’t think we’re up for doing any more long tours like this ever again. Stevie wants to do a solo show, she’s doing that right now, but in a year or so, if a handful of dates show up that made sense, everybody is open to doing those. So we’re on hiatus until things develop.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.