Keith Richards: “I’ll take anybody’s idea. Writing is a cut-throat business…”

Main Offender is a terrific album. You must be very proud of it.

I am, actually. The first one [Talk Is Cheap] was such a blast, I really enjoyed myself and I wanted to give it a second go. We were more familiar with each other, knew how to play with each other. It was probably more fun, I guess.

And collaborative, too?

A lot of it comes from freewheeling in front of a microphone with a riff. But, yeah, it’s the way I’m used to working. I’ll take anybody’s idea. You can call that collaboration, I call it thieving! Writing is a cut-throat business…

Steve Jordan was your main foil in the Winos. What does he bring to the table?

Steve’s been a friend of the Stones for a very long time. When we came to that hiatus in the ’80s, Charlie said to me, “Listen, Keith. If you’re gonna do anything with anybody else, Steve Jordan’s your man.” I took Charlie at his word, and he was right. Steve and I got together and did Chuck Berry’s Hail, Hail, Rock’n’Roll [concerts and film], Aretha Franklin’s “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”.

What was Chuck like?

Depended on which time of day you caught him. Aretha was a sweetheart though. She said, “I haven’t played the piano in years.” I said, “Does that matter? Let’s try it.” Straight away, she jumped on the piano: “Let’s do it!” That was in Detroit, at Motown. Otherwise, I’d only really worked with the Stones for, at that point, a mere 20 years! So it was great to get out of the Stones bubble for a while. I learned a lot about Mick’s job, being a frontman.

Such as?

There’s different pressures. When you’re the frontman, you’re in the spotlight all the time. Being the Numero Uno requires a lot of stamina and discipline. You’ve got to talk to

the audience and everything. So I appreciated how much Mick actually works.

Steve, of course, has been with you on tour recently. What does he bring to the Stones?

He brings a knowledge of what Charlie does without… well, no-one can copy Charlie because he was unique. But Steve brings more energy, because he’s younger. He’ll play more to Mick’s dancing than maybe Charlie would. My job depends upon those drums behind me. I’ve been blessed, goddamn, with Charlie Watts for all those years and to find another as reliable as that is fantastic.

What accounts for the Stones’ resilience?

The songs. They can evolve, or different people can step up. It’s a great thing, a very surprising thing to me, but at the same time there it is. I love it. I’m really looking forward to doing something this year for the 60th anniversary. Though I don’t know what yet…