What’s inside Uncut’s Review Of 2020?

Beyond the momentous Paul McCartney cover story, the new issue of Uncut – in UK shops now and available to buy online by clicking here – includes our bumper Review Of 2020 section.

Inside, we count down the best 75 albums of the year as voted for by the Uncut team – see if you agree with our choices. We also provide a handy rundown of the finest archive releases, films, DVDs and music books of 2020.

We’ve got all-new interviews with some of the artists who helped provide an uplifting and empowering soundtrack to this challenging year, namely Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, Margo Price and Afel Bocoum.

We salute the many inspiring musical figures who have sadly left the planet over the last 12 months, including John Prine, Andy Gill, Toots Hibbert, Ennio Morricone, Florian Schneider and Little Richard.

We also explore how the musical world has responded to lockdown and the year’s political protests, uncover the secrets of the Prince vault, and chat to Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood about the ever-relevant Bob Dylan: “It’s amazing that after all these decades he can still be that guy who just nails a moment in time.”

