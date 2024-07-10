Uncut’s New Music Playlist for July 2024

With much talk of promise and renewal in the air, you might want to seek out some exciting new music to match the mood – as always, there’s no shortage of it around. Witness the impressive returns of Laura Marling, Field Music, Mercury Rev, Osees, King Gizzard and Public Service Broadcasting for starters.

Meanwhile Ty Segall lives out his drum fantasies, Seun Kuti and Damian Marley extend their respective musical dynasties in fine style, and Chrystabell shows you can’t get any more Lynchian than collaborating with the actual David Lynch. Enjoy…

LAURA MARLING

“Patterns”

(Chrysalis/Partisan)

NAIMA BOCK

“Kaley”

(Sub Pop/Memorials Of Distinction)

MERCURY REV

“Ancient Love”

(Bella Union)

STEVE WYNN

“Making Good On My Promises”

(Fire)

MJ LENDERMAN

“She’s Leaving You”

(Anti-)



SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80

“Dey feat. Damian Marley”

(Record Kicks)

PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCASTING

“Electra”

(SO Recordings)

MEMORIALS

“Cut It Like A Diamond”

(Fire)

FIELD MUSIC

“Six Weeks, Nine Wells”

(Memphis Industries)

TY SEGALL

“The Dance (Edit)”

(Drag City)

OSEES

“Earthling”

(Castle Face)

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Le Risque”

((p)doom)

SEX SWING

“Kings Romans Casino”

(God Unknown)

CHRYSTABELL & DAVID LYNCH

“The Answers To The Questions”

(Sacred Bones)

COLD SPECKS

“How It Feels”

(Mute)

DAWN RICHARD & SPENCER ZAHN

“Breath Out”

(Merge)

THREE QUARTER SKIES

“Crows”

(Sonic Cathedral)

LEA THOMAS

“The Gift”

(Triple Dolphin)

DIALECT

“Late Fragment”

(RVNG Intl)