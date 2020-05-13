Uncut launches lockdown sessions with Paradise Of Bachelors

Uncut will launch a new series of lockdown sessions in conjunction with the esteemed Paradise Of Bachelors label from 6pm BST tomorrow (May 14).

First in the weekly series will be James Elkington, followed by Itasca, Jake Xerxes Fussell and Michael Chapman. All four artists have taped the sessions live from their respective lockdown retreats, exclusively for Uncut.

To watch, simply click back to the Uncut website from 6pm tomorrow. The sessions will remain posted indefinitely.

To give you an idea of what to expect, follow the links to read Uncut’s reviews of the terrific recent albums by James Elkington and Itasca.