“It’s not culture,” says Paul. “It’s having a laugh.” A first look at the new Fabs film…

Following on from the Get Back series, The new Beatles collaboration with Disney+ is Beatles 64, which is available from today. A film produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi, it focuses on the Fabs in February 1964, when they visited the USA for the first time. Most notably, to play on the Ed Sullivan show, which helped spread Beatlemania across the USA.

Drawing heavily on the footage shot by David and Albert Maysles in New York and on tour, the film contains the Beatles you know, but have possibly never met in such high picture quality. Yes, you’re right, Peter Jackson’s MAL AI team have had a hand in it. Tedeschi’s film also gathers reactions and reflections from people who witnessed the phenomenon at first hand, whether they found it life-changing or (as one young jazz fan describes it) “disgusting”.

Here are our Top 10 Fab moments from the film.

Press conference

John is an interestingly recessive presence in the film. At the press conference on arrival in the US, though, he presents the best example of his caustic wit. Q: Why are the band so popular? “If we knew,” Lennon says, “we’d form another group and be managers.”

“Is that a camera?”

The Beatles are interested from the off in the Maysles’ fly-on-the-wall “direct cinema” approach, wondering how (“Are you filming now?”) they might be getting anything decent without any big production fuss. “He built it special…” “He’s not even looking through it!”

The fans

The fans are the big winners here. The Maysles don’t have to ask them much to learn a lot. There they are in great numbers: with thoughtful gifts, petitions, plans to break into the hotel to seek an audience. They are on to something, and the world will need to catch up with it.

Paul

As in Get Back, the camera records Paul’s unique energy. He generally seems happier when “on” and in performance mode, whether in public or private. What does all this Beatle madness mean for Western culture he is asked at one point. “It’s not culture,” he shrugs. “It’s having a laugh.”

Ringo’s bit of wood

Martin Scorsese is on hand to chat with 21st century Ringo. Matters arising: the unreliability of revolving stages, his wanting to be as close to the other three as possible, and also how he was prevented from falling off a small rise by an improvised backstop nailed to the stage.

Brian

Strangely, given the recent repointing of the narrative to show Brian Epstein’s instrumental work in helping the Beatles’ career (brokering this US adventure, for one thing) that he’s barely in this. He gets a telegram from Elvis, mind.

Talking Miami Hotel Blues #1

George has somehow acquired a crummy acoustic guitar. During Miami downtime, he defrays pre-show nerves by entertaining Ringo with an improvised Dylanesque talking blues. Paul hovers by rather anxiously.

Bernstein family

We meet Jamie Bernstein, who persuaded her father (renowned US composer Leonard) to watch the Ed Sullivan show while the family eat dinner. Leonard later breaks down for the US people how sophisticated Beatle tunes are.

The Gonzalez household

A smart Maysles move was to film a US family watching the Ed Sullivan show. Under the watchful eye of their parents, the two kids watch transfixed – knowing they are unable to lose it at home, but clearly on the verge.

John meets Marshall McLuhan

It is some years later. John and Yoko are filmed in conversation with the Canadian philosopher about why the Beatles happened. John says it’s down to the fact that England stopped “conscription” (he means National Service), and rock ‘n’ roll was allowed to flourish. It’s a decent theory.

The 172 page Definitive Edition Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles is available here